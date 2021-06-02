Friends The Reunion: We Shouldn't Ask Them to Get Together Again

Everyone has their own personal favorite Friends character, mine was Chandler. But the Chandler who cracked me up with his one-liners (could I be more impressed by his wit and self-effacing charm?) wasn’t quite who I watched in the much-awaited Friends: The Reunion last Thursday. Mathew Perry looked not just 17 years older but also a bit off-key (almost unwell), with none of his trademark comebacks and genuine goofiness.

And there you have it— Friends was the show it was for a decade because it was written so well, the six characters, their story lines and graphs, their moments of triumph and despair, executed flawlessly by the perfect ensemble cast. The writers and the actors were the king, queen, top dogs of the show.