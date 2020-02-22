It’s Official, ‘Friends’ Cast to Reunite for HBO Max Special

After several hints and false starts, a Friends reunion has been confirmed. The cast of the popular sitcom - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - will return to the original Friends stage on the Warner Bros Studio lot for an exclusive untitled, unscripted special on HBO Max, reported Variety.

Rumours of a reunion have been going around since last year when the Warner Bros platform took over the streaming rights to the show from Netflix. The stars will reportedly be paid $2.5 million each to appear on the special.