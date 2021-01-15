We Are Back: 'Four More Shots Please' Season 3 Shoot To Begin Soon
The show stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J in lead roles.
Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J are gearing up to begin shooting for the third season of Four More Shots Please! Kirti took to Instagram on Thursday, 14 January, to post a bunch of photographs with her co-stars and share the news.
“And we are back #fourmoreshotsplease #season3 shoot begins super soon. Lovely to be back with the crazy 3,” the actor wrote.
Maanvi Gagroo also issued a statement regarding the same. "Season 3 so far is feeling extremely positive. After receiving so much love for Season 2, it almost feels like we owe this season to our fans. Apart from that, having lived through the lockdown and not seen each other for so long, there's been a beautiful sense of togetherness that's crept in and enhanced our relationship. And like every new season, we have a new director and a new energy/perspective is always a good thing. Can't wait to be back on this set", she wrote.
The Amazon Prime Video series follows four friends who deal with their relationships, work-life conflicts and anxieties in a male-dominated society. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the show was recently nominated at the 48th International Emmy Awards.
