Farhan Akhtar-Starrer 'Toofaan' to Release on This Date

Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 16 July. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Farhan took to Twitter to share the release date. "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film ‘Toofaan’ will be releasing on July 16th", he wrote.