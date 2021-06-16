ADVERTISEMENT

Farhan Akhtar-Starrer 'Toofaan' to Release on This Date

Toofaan, starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead, is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Quint Entertainment
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Farhan Akhtar in a poster from Toofaan.</p></div>
Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 16 July. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Farhan took to Twitter to share the release date. "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film ‘Toofaan’ will be releasing on July 16th", he wrote.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to announce release date of 'Toofaan'.</p></div>

Toofaan follows Farhan as a goon from Dongri who turns his life around to become a national-level boxer.

Mehra and Farhan have reunited for this venture after the success of their previous film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

