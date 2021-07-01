Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' to Drop on Amazon Prime Video On This Day

Fahadh Faasil's ambitious Malayalam film Malik will now premiere globally on 15 July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, the crime drama also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans in important roles.

Malik revolves around the journey of Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh Faasil), a charismatic leader bestowed with unconditional love and loyalty from the people of his community who leads a revolution against authoritative forces that try to encroach on the lives of his people. Spanning different time periods, according to the makers, Malik is a compelling story of a past ridden with crime, death and pain that is recounted to Freddy, a juvenile criminal, who has been assigned to eliminate his estranged uncle Sulaiman, while behind bars.