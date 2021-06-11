Trolls Must Watch My Short Film 'Dobara Alvida': Swara Bhasker

The story of Dobara Alvida starts when estranged lovers bump into each other in a shared cab. This surprising encounter takes them through the memory lane the duo once shared together. Inside the cab, they rediscover each other, unlearn and relearn things and admit their own mistakes.

Shashank S Singh has been a part of the film industry for about 10 years. He has worked as an assistant director for various films and television commercials. Singh has been associated with production houses like Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan Productions, UTV films, Disney, and Red Ice. Dobara Alvida, however, is the director’s first work as an independent filmmaker.

