Disney+ India Launch Postponed Indefinitely

Streaming platform Hotstar on Thursday, 20 March, announced that the launch of Disney+ in India has been postponed indefinitely. The service was to go live on 29 March, coinciding with the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Uday Shankar, President - The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said in a statement that the decision was made since the IPL has been put on hold until at least 15 April in light of the coronavirus pandemic. A new premiere date has not been set yet.