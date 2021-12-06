Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film to Drop on Amazon In Jan 2022?

It's surprising that a film directed by Shakun Batra featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead and produced by one of India's leading production companies would premiere directly on OTT at a time when cinema theatres are back in business. However, news is that Dharma Productions will most likely be releasing their upcoming relationship drama on Amazon Prime Video in January 2022.

According to sources close to the deal, the team have finally zeroed in on a title which will be revealed soon. The first trailer of the film is expected to release on Deepika's birthday - 5 January. The decision to go straight to OTT was not unanimous, with Deepika having earlier expressed reservations about the decision.