Decoding the Action Sequences in ‘Extraction’ With the Cast

Directed by the man-in-charge for all the action in Avenger films, Sam Hargrave’s Extraction is a two-hour guidebook on stunts that are all kinds of dangerous. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Priyanshu Painyuli, the film is about a how Tyler (played by Chris Hemsworth) helps save Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) who has been abducted by the biggest drug lord in Bangladesh.

The Quint spoke to the Indian cast of the film about how the action scenes were filmed and what safety measures were in place.