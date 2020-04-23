Decoding the Action Sequences in ‘Extraction’ With the Cast
Directed by the man-in-charge for all the action in Avenger films, Sam Hargrave’s Extraction is a two-hour guidebook on stunts that are all kinds of dangerous. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Priyanshu Painyuli, the film is about a how Tyler (played by Chris Hemsworth) helps save Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) who has been abducted by the biggest drug lord in Bangladesh.
The Quint spoke to the Indian cast of the film about how the action scenes were filmed and what safety measures were in place.
Randeep Hooda tells The Quint that he felt like a “kid in the candy store” when he was on the set of Extraction. “One day we had to shoot this huge flip where I crash into cars. They got me to sit in a car and all the controls were at the back in the boot and a guy was lying there and controlling everything. I didn’t have to do anything. They also take a whole lot of safety measures. We have safety lags in India. I have been at the receiving end many times. I felt so secured doing the most dangerous stuff,” Randeep adds.
Rudhraksh Jaiswal says he got a lot of time to prepare for his scenes with Chris Hemsworth. “I did most of the stunt scenes and I got to sit with Sam sir and Chris sir for readings. We delved into our characters, the back story of the characters and it was truly a big learning experience working with these legends,” he adds.
Priyanshu Painyuli says he had a hard time trying to brush up his Bengali and the Bangladeshi accent. “I was sweating and really nervous and in Hindi, I can at least improvise if I forget a line. But here I had no option but to know what the lines were. A lot of the actors with me were Bengali and I could see the confidence in them and I was so slow in catching up,” Priyanshu says.
Extraction is out on Netflix on 24 April.