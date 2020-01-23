‘Crime Science’ is a Gripping Series on Tech-Enabled Investigation

The series opens in Singapore’s Health Science Authority’s laboratory, where assistant professor Christopher Syn talks about finding the culprit through DNA. Through experiments they show us how DNA Phenotyping helps narrow down the accused by looking at his/her nationality, hair or eye colours. We then move to Dubai where where the Next Generation Sequencing technique is used in identifying a headless body found in the desert. The episode further looks at analyzing blind zones in road accidents through laser 3-D scanning, again with a case in reference.

The episode then takes us to India’s Madhya Pradesh, discussing human-animal conflict. This segment is about eEye Tower, a real-time surveillance and tracker with thermal and visual imaging. The installation of this tower aims at reducing human-animal conflicts in the area. Interestingly, which it does as no human casualty has been reported hence. The tower also enables anti-poaching wildlife tracking, that help forest officials to receive live feed on movements within the forest cover.

The second episode opens in Bangalore, where facial recognition app FaceTagr is used by the railway Police to find details about missing children. Centered in Bangalore Cantonment railway station, we are told that the city is a hub for human-trafficking. The team follows investigation officers around the station questioning suspicious people and detaining potential traffickers accompanying children. The children are questioned, their faces scanned for matches in the missing registers.