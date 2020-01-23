‘Crime Science’ is a Gripping Series on Tech-Enabled Investigation
The murder that shook a nation, that of journalist Gauri Lankesh, has found a prominent part in the crime-investigation series Crime Science.
The series is not just limited to the Gauri Lankesh story, but extends to many others where technology played a pivotal role.
Crime Science is a non-fiction anthology series that takes us to India, Singapore and Dubai, where we see technological advancements and breakthroughs in crime investigation and training. Streaming on Channel News Asia’s online platform, the series has three engaging episodes of approximately 46 minutes each.
We see three different countries through the series that have a similar demographic and mixed population, one of which has a population of 1.3 billion (yes, India). Hence, the challenges in investigations are huge.
The series talks about different technologies that are used in investigations today and those that we may see in the near future. We get a glimpse of how law enforcement agencies and researchers function. Officers and scientists speak about how technology is used to increase accuracy and speed in the investigation processes. They talk about the challenges that they face in the field, especially when it comes to adapting to newer technological updates.
The officers and scientists are ambitious. They want more breakthroughs in crime science while hoping the existing ones are made available for worldwide use.
Exploring all the technology used in various stages of probes is what keeps you hooked to the series. Crime Science is not just another generic crime-solving analysis show, but an informative documentation of crime science.
The series opens in Singapore’s Health Science Authority’s laboratory, where assistant professor Christopher Syn talks about finding the culprit through DNA. Through experiments they show us how DNA Phenotyping helps narrow down the accused by looking at his/her nationality, hair or eye colours. We then move to Dubai where where the Next Generation Sequencing technique is used in identifying a headless body found in the desert. The episode further looks at analyzing blind zones in road accidents through laser 3-D scanning, again with a case in reference.
The episode then takes us to India’s Madhya Pradesh, discussing human-animal conflict. This segment is about eEye Tower, a real-time surveillance and tracker with thermal and visual imaging. The installation of this tower aims at reducing human-animal conflicts in the area. Interestingly, which it does as no human casualty has been reported hence. The tower also enables anti-poaching wildlife tracking, that help forest officials to receive live feed on movements within the forest cover.
The second episode opens in Bangalore, where facial recognition app FaceTagr is used by the railway Police to find details about missing children. Centered in Bangalore Cantonment railway station, we are told that the city is a hub for human-trafficking. The team follows investigation officers around the station questioning suspicious people and detaining potential traffickers accompanying children. The children are questioned, their faces scanned for matches in the missing registers.
The episode then moves to Dubai where 3-D printed weapons are tracked back to their printers and then to Singapore, where the police force trains with Virtual Reality for probable real-life incidents.
The last episode gives us an insight to the investigation of Gauri Lankesh’s murder. We are introduced to the technologies that helped in identifying the shooter and those involved in her murder. We are taken to Singapore where Virtual Reality is used to train officers to solve murders. The episode further talks about tackling illicit drugs mafia that come up with newer ways of disguising and smuggling them.
The series makes us look at criminal law enforcement as a responsibility that demands utmost precision and care, where technology enables the institution to stay a step ahead of the perpetrator.
In an interview to The Quint, she continues to tell us how the detective, perpetrator and technology are all upgrading simultaneously. While working on another project, Aarushi: Beyond Reasonable Doubts a four-part documentary series, she finds out how technology plays an important role in crime-solving. “Technology makes a huge deal, and its absence too” she says, indicating at how the absence of technology in its investigation affected the case. It is this realization that inspired her to make Crime Science.
It treats every narrative with utmost precision and pulls your attention to the efforts, minus the drama, leaving you wanting for more episodes. Biswas tells us they plan to make another season of Crime Science, once they get enough cases and techs to sew together.
