Review: Flawed, Fearless Women Take on Patriarchy in 'Churails'

Sara and Jugnu are the privileged lot. The men in their families boast of foreign degrees, flaunt their liberal mindsets but when the daughters or partners express their desires of achieving greater heights they feel threatened and cornered. In the beginning, we see Sara as the ‘perfect trophy wife’ of a politician. She looks after her three kids, manages the household, attends parties that are profitable for her husband and defends her miyaan against an allegation of harassment by choosing to turn a deaf ear to the woman who has put everything at stake to come out with the truth.



Jugnu, on the other hand, has taken recourse to alcohol after her personal and professional life suffered setbacks thanks to her father and her uncle. Hell broke loose for the ambitious wedding planner when she decided to marry an African-American, earning the apathy of her Harvard-educated uncle, for whom colour of the skin is directly proportional to fame and success.

One incident comes as a storm for these women wallowing in self-doubt and creates a relationship that transgresses the shallow divides created by society.