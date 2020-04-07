‘Extraction’: Chris Hemsworth’s Action Packed Trail Through India

The latest trailer of Extraction is here and it’s an in-your-face action extravaganza like never before. The Netflix original film has been shot extensively in India and stars Indian actors like Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli besides Chris Hemsworth of course. Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave is co-produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers who gave us Avengers: Endgame.

Extraction revolves around Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film also stars Rudraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, and David Harbou.

The film streams on Netflix from 24 April, watch the latest trailer here: