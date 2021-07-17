Candid & Fun Revelations as 'Never Have I Ever' Cast Play Never Have I Ever
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from 'Never Have I Ever' reveals she did bully someone but later apologised.
After the success of Never Have I Ever Season 1 the makers are back with season two. While the original cast remains, there are some new characters introduced in the new season.
The Quint spoke to Devi and her friends i.e. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida), Jaren Lewison (Ben Gross), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Megan Suri (Aneesa) and Ramona Young (Eleanor Wong) and what could be the better opportunity than this to play the Never Have I Ever Game.
In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. You can catch Never Have I Ever Season 2 on Netflix.
