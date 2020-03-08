‘Ghar Ki Murgi’ Is a Tribute to Women’s Unpaid, Unseen Labour

Sakshi Tanwar gives a compelling performance as Seema who sheds silent tears but never lets her family get a whiff of her troubles. She wants to break free from the shackles of domestic duties, but her life as a robot prevents her from enjoying the happiness she deserves. Seema stands for all the mothers who embrace their loved ones in their protective arms but who are deprived of the basic appreciation and warmth and are undervalued for their efforts.

Ghar Ki Murgi is a film celebrating all the women who balance their homes and passions, but it is removed from reality. We all yearn to see a welcome change in society, but the wall of conditioning is too opaque. A monologue isn’t enough to turn people around. Also, I would have loved to see Seema enjoy her peace and not take the decision she did in the end. Nevertheless, here’s hoping that the dark clouds hovering over every Seema’s head give way to sunshine.