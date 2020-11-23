Anthony Daniels on What Makes Star Wars’ C-3PO Similar to Him

The new Lego Star Wars Holiday Special dropped on Disney + Hotstar Premium on 17 November and fans of the Star Wars franchise have been enjoying the 44-minute animated show. Actor Anthony Daniels, who voices the iconic character of C-3PO in the Star Wars films, met up virtually with the global media to talk about the latest Lego Star Wars Holiday Special earlier last week and here are excerpts from his conversation:

When asked if his golden character of C-3PO is likely to remain memorable in the history of cinema like the original robot from Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, Daniels said, “Yes, I do sincerely believe that because like Maria, I think her name was, the robot, C-3PO is as iconic. And on set, walking to the scenes with the crew, I would regularly say, "Move out to the way. Icon coming through. Holiday icon coming through," and of course, people laughed. C-3PO is an icon forever and ever, and he will out-survive me. He will out-survive all of us, because now with the electronic media, these images as much as Maria and Metropolis exist forever, so will Star Wars and so will C-3PO, and I'm very proud about that because I respect him a great deal.”