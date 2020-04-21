Anushka Sharma Shares Teaser of Digital Debut on Amazon Prime

Anushka Sharma unveiled the teaser of her new production, an Amazon Prime original series. Bankrolled by her Clean Slate Films, the yet-to-be-titled web series stars Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Bengali actor Swastika Mukherjee and Neeraj Kabi among others.

This will be Anushka’s debut in the digital space, and will be helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma.

The teaser doesn’t give away a lot of details but shows blood spatter on the screen and a voiceover states, “The countdown has begun. To change the law of the land, the worms have crept in, who will spread terror and shed blood. They will turn the world into a living hell.”