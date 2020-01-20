Celebrating the Spirit of India’s Forgotten Warrior Women

Whether it’s battling prejudice or fighting biased opinions, women have always been warriors. In the following infographic, we decode the challenges the modern-way woman faces and in doing so, we tell you about the very inspiring Rani of Jhansi Regiment.

The Rani of Jhansi Regiment was created in 1943 and comprised warrior women that valiantly fought for India’s independence, despite being away from the Indian soil. They proved that courage knows no gender and went on to create history.

Check out this infographic and get ready to be inspired!