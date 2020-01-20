Celebrating the Spirit of India’s Forgotten Warrior Women
Whether it’s battling prejudice or fighting biased opinions, women have always been warriors. In the following infographic, we decode the challenges the modern-way woman faces and in doing so, we tell you about the very inspiring Rani of Jhansi Regiment.
The Rani of Jhansi Regiment was created in 1943 and comprised warrior women that valiantly fought for India’s independence, despite being away from the Indian soil. They proved that courage knows no gender and went on to create history.
Check out this infographic and get ready to be inspired!
The Forgotten Army starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Jan 24th. Save the date to watch the forgotten story of these awesome women who fought on the frontline alongside the men of the Indian National Army. This video gives you a glimpse into their courageous lives.
(Sources of statistics seen in the infographic: Zinnov-Intel India Gender Diversity Benchmark; Pan-India Survey by Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Indian Women Network (IWN), in association with EY; Deloitte report titled ‘Empowering Women & Girls in India; World Bank Study titled ‘Reflections of Employers’ Gender Preferences in Job Ads in India’)
