Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Lead Prime’s ‘The Forgotten Army’ Teaser
Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser of its upcoming web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, starring Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari, and directed by Kabir Khan. The clip shows the two actors as members of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It shows glimpses of rebellion, war and bombings.
Take a look at the teaser here:
On Tuesday, Kabir shared the first poster of the web series, which he is creating and directing, and which will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year.
“Walking into a new medium with a longstanding dream! Super excited to present my passion project, #TheForgottenArmy,” Kabir Khan posted on Instagram.
Sunny , who was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote: “Blood, sweat and passion.. sab Azaadi ke liye.. screen wahi, scale alag!” Kabir’s last digital outing was the multilingual documentary drama web series Roar of The Lion, which he produced for Hotstar.