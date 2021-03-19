‘The Big Bull’ Trailer: Bachchan Jr Revisits Harshad Mehta’s Scam
The movie will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 8 April.
The official trailer of Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana DCruz-starrer The Big Bull is out, and it reminds us of Hansal Mehta's web series on the Harshad Mehta scam.
The trailer gives us a glimpse of how Abhishek aka Hemant Shah built an empire out of scamming people. This story is also loosely based on the real life Harshad Mehta, the brain behind India's biggest financial scam in the 1980s. In The Big Bull, Ileana plays a journalist who breaks the story.
Directed by Kookie Gulati, the project is being bankrolled by Ajay Devgn. The movie is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 8 April.
