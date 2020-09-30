5 Reasons You Should Totally Watch ‘Abhay 2’

Here’s why you should watch Abhay 2 if you haven’t started yet.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
2 min read
Kunal Kemmu is terrific in the title role.
i

Kunal Kemmu is back in the second season of Abhay and this time, the stakes are higher. This season brings with it more suspense and thrill as Special Task Force cop Abhay Pratap Singh is up against criminals that are even more evil and dangerous.

Abhay 2 is streaming now on ZEE5 and here are 5 reasons you should be watching this show.

1. Kunal Kemmu

Playing the titular role, Kunal Kemmu is terrific as a cop out to get deadly criminals while also battling his own inner demons. He hits all the right notes as Abhay and successfully steers the show ahead.

2. Close to Reality

The characters and situations depicted in the show come across as realistic, which is why you are so invested in them. As a viewer, you want to know what’s going to happen next and that’s one of the biggest strengths of the show.

Ram Kapoor plays one of the villains in the show.
Ram Kapoor plays one of the villains in the show.
(Photo courtesy: ZEE5)

3. Great Ensemble

Apart from Kunal Kemmu, Abhay 2 boasts of an ensemble that make a mark with their roles. Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juyal and Ram Kapoor will scare you out of your wits with their never-before-seen acts. Asha Negi and Nidhi Singh too to leave an impact.

4. High on Suspense

Each episode in the series packs in just the right amount of suspense and thrill, and keeps on the edge of your seat. While you know who the murderer is early in the episode, the process of how Abhay gets to them is quite gripping. As a result, you are hooked on to each episode right up until the end.

Chunky Pandey and Raghav Juyal will scare you with their never-before-seen acts.
Chunky Pandey and Raghav Juyal will scare you with their never-before-seen acts.
(Photo courtesy: ZEE5)

5. Attention to Detail

Whether it’s the storytelling, performances or production value, it’s evident that the makers have paid great attention to detail to every little aspect. That’s why Abhay 2 is a well-crafted show and makes for a satisfying watch.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!