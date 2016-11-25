B’day Girl Jennifer Aniston on What the Cast Hated About ‘Friends’
There are two kinds of people in the world – ones who are die-hard F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans and the others who aren’t. There is no in-between!

This revelation will come as a huge blow to all the F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans who still can’t get enough of the theme song, ‘I’ll be there for you’…

Beloved Jennifer Aniston, who plays the gullible Rachel Green in America’s most popular sitcom, has disclosed that one thing she disliked about the show.

In one of her interviews, Jennifer Aniston confessed that the entire cast was never a big fan of the theme song. Wait, what!!!! ….Yes, you read it right!
The actress who acted alongside Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry, said on ‘The One Show’ on BBC about how the iconic "I'll Be There for You" theme song by The Rembrandts felt a little odd at the time of the shoot.

You know, no one was really a big fan of that theme song. We felt it was a little…you know. Dancing in a fountain felt sort of odd, but we did it because we were told to!
Jennifer Aniston

Don’t be shocked just yet, because she promptly saved the day by confessing that even now she engages in F.R.I.E.N.D.S rerun marathons and gets carried away in the nostalgia of the good old days!

I can’t help it. First I try and remember which episode it is, I even say, ‘I don’t remember that’ at first, and you just get sucked into the nostalgia of it.
Jennifer Aniston

The feeling is absolutely mutual, Jennifer!

