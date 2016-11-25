B’day Girl Jennifer Aniston on What the Cast Hated About ‘Friends’

There are two kinds of people in the world – ones who are die-hard F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans and the others who aren’t. There is no in-between!

This revelation will come as a huge blow to all the F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans who still can’t get enough of the theme song, ‘I’ll be there for you’…

Beloved Jennifer Aniston, who plays the gullible Rachel Green in America’s most popular sitcom, has disclosed that one thing she disliked about the show.