Dev Anand On Life, Movies, Music and His Love for Suraiya

But for all his style, Dev Anand also gave us a most profound philosophy : “Zindagi Ek Khayal Hai Jaise Ki Maut Bhi Ek Khayal Hai, Na Sukh Hai Na Dukh Hai; Na Deen Hai Na Duniya; Na Insaan Na Bhagwan ...Sirf Main Main Main..You have to detach yourself to go further...”.

I met him twice, first in April 1994 in Mumbai and then in Feb 1999 in Lahore, where he was part of the delegation of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s historic bus ride to Pakistan. While the first interview was focused on him and his films, the second one was about his early days in Lahore.