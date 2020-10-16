COVID-19 Guidelines for Theatres: Artistes, Crew Need To Be Tested

Ministry of Culture on Friday, 16 October, issued detailed SOPs for cultural functions and programs to be held during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, based on the ‘Unlock 5.0’ guidelines – taking into consideration the suggestions received from various stakeholders in the industry.

These Standard Operating Procedures should be followed by theatres, performance spaces, entertainment and creative agencies, artists and crew or any other persons who hire the auditorium or open/closed performance spaces.

The pandemic has gravely affected the cultural economy and even though activities are slowly being resumed, there is a lot of apprehension that reopening theatres could lead to the spread of coronavirus.