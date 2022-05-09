'Fauda' Star Tsahi Halevi Opens Up on Indian Cinema Connect, Israel-Arab Issue

"Egypt was a great experience. I had chance to live there, four years after the peace agreements were signed. It was a very educational experience."

The Camp David Accords are a pair of peace agreements signed by then Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, which were concluded in 1979. With the accords, Egypt became the first Arab country to recognize Israel.

"Apart from Egypt, I did travel to Jordan two or three years ago. It was beautiful. Unfortunately, I wish we could travel to other countries like Lebanon or Syria but we can't. Now we have the Abraham Accords, so I might be going to Dubai and Bahrain at the end of the month. It's very exciting to finally be able to travel to these countries."

The Abraham Accords are a joint statement to mark the normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE, and between Israel and Bahrain. It was brokered by the US administration led by former President Donald Trump.

"Things are getting better now, and this is the vision I hope to achieve as well. I had a chance to visit Morocco as well. My mother was born there. I had two projects in Morocco. One of them was a film called The Angel in which I played the role of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi."