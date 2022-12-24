XMas Cheer For The Festive Queer: 5 LGBTQ+ Christmas Films You Can Watch Today
From 2015's Carol to 2022's Single All The Way; here are 5 Christmas films with sensitive queer representation.
Holidays are not the easiest to navigate for folks belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community. Regressive family beliefs, heteronormative expectations and constant deadnaming/misgendering are few of the reasons why. Some queer people also end up being pushed back into the closet, in fear of severing relationships when they come out.
At times like these, sensitive media portrayals can be crucial. Queer holiday films centered around familial love and acceptance holds up the possibility of queer joy. Highlighting queer narratives within a framework as mainstream as Christmas is as rare as it is refreshing.
So whether you're spending Christmas alone, with a partner or amidst family and friends, here are 5 Queer films with boundless festive cheer:
1. Single All The Way (2021)
Netflix's first gay Christmas film, Single All The Way follows delicious rom-com tropes that are very hard to get wrong. When recently heartbroken Peter has to go home for the holidays, he convinces his reluctant bestfriend, Nick to accompany him as his pretend boyfriend. Anything to ward off his meddling mother, who just wants him to find love. The film teases a fake dating trope that seamlessly turns into a hopeless friends-to-lovers story, with the only one impeding their awkward chemistry being James, the blind date Peter's mother set up for him.
Single All The Way is directed by Michael Mayer. The Canadian film stars Philemon Chambers and Michael Urie, with a delightful feature of 21st century gay icon, Jennifer Coolidge.
2. Merry & Gay (2020)
Nonbinary representation in Christmas rom-coms is frustratingly low; but Merry & Gay does its part - and does it well. To get away from her overwhelming life in New York, Broadway star Becca decides to visit her rural hometown and reconnect with her brooding high school sweetheart, Sam who has a hard time dealing with the return of someone they're still in love with. As they work in tandem on the town’s Christmas show, their mothers hilariously try whatever it takes to get them back together.
This fun holiday film also holds up the joyful possibility of parents and grandparents effortlessly using they/them pronouns to affirm their nonbinary relative's gender identity.
Tello Films' Merry & Gay is directed, written and produced by Christin Baker whose body of work dedicatedly caters to lesbian and queer women. It stars Dia Frampton, Andi René Christensen and flaunts a diverse cast of transgender and deaf characters.
3. Dashing In December (2020)
Dashing In December is the swoony story of Wyatt, who finally returns home for Christmas, only to convince his mother to sell the family ranch. But life has other plans - as he falls for Heath, the new ranch hand who aspires to save the property and the best it has to offer, the Winter Wonderland attraction. Although the film doesn't scale heights of storytelling, it's an enjoyable watch with the highlight being Heath and Wyatt's furtive glances and palpable chemistry.
Paramount Network's Dashing In December is written and directed by Jake Helgren. The 2020 film stars Juan Pablo Di Pace and Peter Porte.
4. Season Of Love (2019)
The first lesbian holiday rom-com, Season Of Love is a delightful Christmas film with an ensemble cast. The dreamy 2019 film follows three lesbian couples as they navigate drastically different relationships, finding myriad ways to spread queer love during the happiest time of the year. Extra points for centering the love life of a well-written queer, disabled character.
Tello films' Christine Baker gets a second mention (she deserves all the credit for committing herself to weave holiday narratives for queer women) with the ensemble starring Sandra Mae Frank, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Jessica Clark, Laur Allen, Emily Goss and Janelle Marie Rodriguez.
5. Carol (2015)
This monumental 2015 film marks every queer Christmas list for a reason. Carol is a moving period piece, set in 1950s New York City. Therese, a young department-store clerk and aspiring photographer falls for the enchanting Carol, a much older woman in the middle of a divorce. Adapted from the 1952 lesbian pulp novel, 'The Price Of Salt' by Patricia Highsmith, the film received global critical acclaim and more than one Oscar nod.
Carol is directed by Todd Haynes and stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara with Sarah Paulson as Carol's former flame. I don't know about you but this is what gay heaven sounds like to me!
