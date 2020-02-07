Why ‘Parasite’ Will Win Best Picture at Oscars 2020

It is not very difficult to make a case for Parasite’s (dir. Bong Joon-Ho) at the Oscars 2020. Many writers have already done so.

Firstly, the film is classic storytelling at its best. It tackles class and inequality with a tender subtlety and empathy that is lacking in many films about such issues. Especially American films which usually have a distinct moral stance—an oppressor and an oppressed, a black and a white. The direction is precise and intentful, and the story unfolds in a simultaneously hilarious and horrifying manner. But most writers, if not all, think that 1917 (dir. Sam Mendes) will beat the Korean social thriller.

I understand the impulse to think that 1917 would be a front-runner at the Academy Awards. It is an entrant in a tried and tested genre—a war film that emphasises valour, human fraternity, and the fragility of life. It hits the right emotional beats and reinforces notions of war and humanity that the Academy is known to appreciate. The biggest proponent for 1917’s contention is the remarkable technical and physical feat achieved in producing the one-shot film. It also has British actors speaking in British accents, and that’s always a plus for the Academy.