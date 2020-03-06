Indian Release Dates for the Much-Awaited Marvel Phase IV Is Here
After a long break, Marvel is back with its exciting release schedule of the Phase IV in India for 2020-21. The new series includes action-packed films such as Black Widow, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Eternals, Doctor Strange and Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings. We bring to you a comprehensive list of Phase IV, from the teasers to release dates and the cast and crew of the movies.
Take a look here:
1. Black Widow
Marvel Studios' Black Widow is arriving on 30 April, 2020 in India. Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow's cast includes Scarlett Johansson returning as Natasha Romanoff; Stranger Things’ David Harbour as Alexi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff aka Iron Maiden.
The fourth phase of Black Widow focuses on Johansson reprising her role as the red-haired ruthless assassin. Speculations are that the movie will be set 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, which would place the events somewhere in mid-2000s. Furthermore, footage released online reveals that the film will capture Black Widow's life before she was an Avenger.
Take a look at the teaser here:
2. The Eternals
The Eternals will be the second Phase IV movie and will hit Indian theatres on 6 November 6, 2020. Filmmaker Chloe Zhao's film will star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.
The movie's plot revolves around the super-powered and near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a more monstrous offshoot known as the Deviants that were created by cosmic beings known as Celestials. The Eternals is based on the 1976 comic book series by Jack Kirby. The movie will be featuring its first LGBTQ+ charater of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by actor Brian Tyree Henry.
3. Shang-Chi: And The Legend of the Ten Rings
Announced as the third movie of Marvel Phase 4, Shang-Chi will be the first 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' movie to release in 2021 in India. Hitting the theatres on 12 February, this Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film will be the first Asian-led superhero movie which will feature Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, the Master of Kung-Gu, Tony Leung as the real Mandarin and leader of the Ten Rings and Awkwafina.
The film revolves around Shang-Chi, a half-Chinese and half-American superhero. Trained to be a martial arts assassin by his father, Shang-Chi is well-acquainted with the unarmed and weaponry-based wushu styles, including the use of the gun, nunchaku and jian. Later, he joins Avengers and gains the power of making multiple duplicates of himself.
4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Filmmaker Scott Derrick, who has also helmed the original Doctor Strange, departed from the film citing “creative differences”. This movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Oslen and Benedict Wong, will be releasing in India on 7 May, 2021.
There isn't much information on the plot of the film other than Benedict Cumberbatch returning as the Sorcerer Supreme in the movie. Some time back, Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed that the movie is not a horror flick, rather it will draw inspiration from some of the classics of the 1980s such as Steven Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
5. Thor: Love and Thunder
Last but not the least is Thor: Love and Thunder, releasing on 5 November 5, 2021. Directed by Taika Waititi, phase four will definitely leave us in shock with its big reveal. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will be seen as the new Thor (now officially called Mighty Thor) in the film. Moreover, fans will see Chris Hemsworth back as the OG God of Thunder and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie in the movie.
Although much hasn’t been revealed about the film, Waititi had said in an interview that Love and Thunder will also take some inspiration from Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic run, which introduced the concept of Jane Foster as Thor.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )