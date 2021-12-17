Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Day 1: 2nd Biggest H'Wood Release in India

According to the Multiplex Association of India it is the second busiest advance ticket sales for a single movie in history. Spider-Man: No Way Home collected Rs 41.50 crore in GBOC (Gross Box Office Collections). The film’s earnings are impressive especially since India’s theatres are still operation on 50% capacity.

Akshay Kumar's film BellBottom was the first major Bollywood release after the second wave pandemic and made around Rs 2.5 crore on its first day. Notably, theatres in Maharashtra were still shut at the time of its release.

Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi had released on 5 November and opened at Rs 26 crore and MCU’s Avengers: Endgame, which released in April 2019, collected Rs 31 crore. Endgame had released to full occupancy in theatres.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is produced by Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures. The film continues after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home wherein Mysterio had revealed Spider-Man’s identity. In the latest release, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help but a spell goes awry resulting in Spider-Man’s nemeses from various universes converge in their timeline.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx among others.