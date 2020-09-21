Assault Case: Revathy’s Concerns Over Actors Turning Hostile

Filmmaker and actor Revathy, actors Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan took to social media expressing solidarity with their colleague and survivor of sexual assault using the hashtag ‘avalkoppam’ (with her). The statements came a day after two actors in the Malayalam film industry changed their statements before the court.

On Thursday, Malayalam actors Sidhique and Bhamaa had deposed before the special court in Kochi, in the case pertaining to the 2017 abduction and sexual assault of a Malayalam actor in a moving van. Malayalam actor Dileep, has been accused of masterminding the attack and is the eighth accused in the case.

It is learnt that Bhamaa and Sidhique did not stick to their initial statements given to the police. Earlier two other actors, Edavela Babu and Bindhu Panicker, had turned hostile in the case.

All three actors, who are also members of the Women in Cinema Collective, wrote that they were taken aback that members from the film industry were turning against their own.

Filmmaker and actor Revathy expressed her shock to have learnt that actor Bhamaa, who is a friend of the survivor actor, changed her statement in court.