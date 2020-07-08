Priyanka Chopra to Star Opposite Keanu Reeves in 'Matrix 4'

The film's shoot has reportedly resumed after being halted due to the pandemic.

Quint Entertainment
Published08 Jul 2020, 06:26 AM IST
Cinema
2 min read

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the cast of Matrix 4 and will be seen alongside actor Keanu Reeves in the film. Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris will also be seen in the film. Matrix is one of the most popular action-franchises by The Wachowskis.

According to reports, Priyanka is currently shooting for the film, which resumed after production was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. Written and directed by Lana Wachowski, the movie was slated for May 2021 release that has been pushed by a year to 4 April, 2022.

The Matrix 4 cast has been in fight training for weeks for production start, which will begin imminently in Northern California.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra also signed a multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon Studios.

The actor shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon.”

View this post on Instagram

YESSSS @amazonstudios, LETâS ðGET ð IT!!! So honored and excited to finally share this news with you. â£â£ â£â£ Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries.â£â£ â£â£ As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. â£â£ â£â£ And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. â£â£Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that Iâm on my way to achieving that. â£â£ â£â£ Thank you to all of you who have been a big part of my journey so far. And for those who are just getting to know me, or maybe only recognize me as Alex Parrish from Quantico, Iâm excited for you to get to know me better. â£ @purplepebblepicturesâ£â£ @variety @marcmalkin

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

She will also be producing and starring in Sheela, as Osho’s assistant, Ma Anand Sheela. Priyanka will also be seen in Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes and with Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger - an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s best-seller of the same name.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Never Miss Out

Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!