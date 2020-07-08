Priyanka Chopra to Star Opposite Keanu Reeves in 'Matrix 4'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the cast of Matrix 4 and will be seen alongside actor Keanu Reeves in the film. Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris will also be seen in the film. Matrix is one of the most popular action-franchises by The Wachowskis.

According to reports, Priyanka is currently shooting for the film, which resumed after production was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. Written and directed by Lana Wachowski, the movie was slated for May 2021 release that has been pushed by a year to 4 April, 2022.

The Matrix 4 cast has been in fight training for weeks for production start, which will begin imminently in Northern California.