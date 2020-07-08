Priyanka Chopra to Star Opposite Keanu Reeves in 'Matrix 4'
The film's shoot has reportedly resumed after being halted due to the pandemic.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the cast of Matrix 4 and will be seen alongside actor Keanu Reeves in the film. Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris will also be seen in the film. Matrix is one of the most popular action-franchises by The Wachowskis.
According to reports, Priyanka is currently shooting for the film, which resumed after production was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. Written and directed by Lana Wachowski, the movie was slated for May 2021 release that has been pushed by a year to 4 April, 2022.
The Matrix 4 cast has been in fight training for weeks for production start, which will begin imminently in Northern California.
Recently, Priyanka Chopra also signed a multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon Studios.
The actor shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon.”
She will also be producing and starring in Sheela, as Osho’s assistant, Ma Anand Sheela. Priyanka will also be seen in Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes and with Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger - an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s best-seller of the same name.
