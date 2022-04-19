It's All Coming Back To Me: Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Film Gets A Release Date
It's All Coming Back To Me was formerly called Text For You,
Priyanka Chopra’s It’s All Coming Back To Me is all set to release on 20 February, 2023. Sam Heughan, Priyanka’s co-star, shared an Instagram post to announce the date. He wrote, “'It’s all coming back to me. With the brilliant @priyankachopra and of course, music by @celinedion February 10th 2023.”
Sam later deleted the post, but Deadline also reported the same. He went on to share the link to Deadline’s report on Instagram.
The film was formerly called Text for You. Written and directed by Jim Strouse and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein. It's All Coming Back To Me is a romantic drama film, a remake of the German film SMS für Dich (2016), adapted from Sofie Cramer's novel. It talks about the connection between two heartbroken people and how they come together. The film also stars Celine Dion.
Besides It's All Coming Back To Me Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She also has other projects she is working on.
