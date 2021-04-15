Oscars 2021: Our Predictions for the Big Winners This Year

Nomadland quickly gathered steam as the film to beat, once it followed up top crowns at Venice and Toronto with a win at the Golden Globes. Now boosted by PGA, DGA and BAFTA wins, Chloé Zhao's meditative vision of life on the road is a near-certainty for Best Picture at the Oscars. The one film which could cause an upset is Aaron Sorkin's showier The Trial of the Chicago 7. David Fincher's Mank is the kind of loving homage to old Hollywood that the Academy is usually a sucker for. Think back to The Artist, Argo or even The Shape of Water. Emerald Fennell's vigilante thriller Promising Young Woman too seems unlikely to win, even though it is only about as edgy as the Academy can handle. Nomadland is the easier sell without doubt. The weight of recent history on its side, it has connected with critics, voters and the general public. Of the titles in contention, my own pick is Minari. Of those not in contention, it has to be First Cow. The three films from Zhao, Lee Isaac Chung and Kelly Reichardt (respectively) are all about the same thing in a way: people trying to survive on the fringes of society chasing the American Dream. If Minari cuts deeper than Nomadland (at least for me), First Cow resonates longer, and looks destined to endure as a classic of American cinema.

Who will win: Nomadland

Who should win: Minari

Who should've been in the running: First Cow, Lovers Rock, I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, Shirley, Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets