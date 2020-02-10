‘Parasite’ Becomes First Foreign Film to Win Best Picture Oscar
After picking up the trophy for Best Director, Bong Joon Ho’s directorial Parasite won the award for the Best Film. The South Korean satire makes history by becoming the first foreign-language film to pick up the honour. Along with the awards for Best Director and Best Film, Parasite also won the Best International Feature Film award and the Best Original Screenplay.
The premise of the film is around a family who infiltrates another much richer family. Parasite has had a winning streak over the last year, winning the Palme d’or at the Cannes Film Festival and also won the Best Foregin Film award at the BAFTA and Golden Globes.
While winning the award for Best Director, Bong Joon Ho thanked all the members of the film and also said, “When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart which, “The most personal is the most creative.” That comes to us from our great Martin Scorsese.”
While winning the award for Best Picture the executive producer of Parasite Miky Lee said, “Thank you for being you” to director Bong Joon Ho.
