‘Parasite’ Becomes First Foreign Film to Win Best Picture Oscar

While winning the award for Best Director, Bong Joon Ho thanked all the members of the film and also said, “When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart which, “The most personal is the most creative.” That comes to us from our great Martin Scorsese.”

While winning the award for Best Picture the executive producer of Parasite Miky Lee said, “Thank you for being you” to director Bong Joon Ho.