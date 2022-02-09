Khabar Lahariya Team Pens Note For 'Writing With Fire' Makers After Oscar Nod
Writing With Fire has been nominated for an Oscar under the ‘Best Documentary Feature’ category.
The Indian documentary Writing With Fire, which follows the story of the all women-run organisation Khabar Lahariya, has been nominated for an Oscar under the ‘Best Documentary Feature’ category. Khabar Lahariya is India's only newspaper run completely by Dalit women.
The team took to the organisation's official Twitter handle to congratulate the documentary's directors, Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas. Kavita Devi, co-founder of the newspaper, also shared a statement.
"Congratulations to @RintuThomas11 and Sushmit Ghosh & the entire team of #WritingWithFire (@BlckTcktFilms) on the Oscar nomination. All the best for the Oscars! Thank you for the love & we hope you'll continue supporting our work in the years to come", the tweet read.
Kavita Devi wrote, "We are happy to share that 'Writing With Fire', a documentary on Khabar Lahariya by Black Ticket Films, has been nominated for the Oscars. We are proud that 20 years of our rural reporting and hard work is being appreciated and loved by a global audience; encouraging us to further our women-led grassroots media revolution. We salute the hard work of Black Ticket Films and wish them the very best for the Oscars. As we complete 20 years, we hope you will support local, feminist media so that we can continue building Khabar Lahariya and strengthen rural journalism by expanding to new geographies".
Makers React to Oscar Nomination
Rintu Thomas posted a video of herself and her family reacting to the Oscar nomination on Tuesday evening.
