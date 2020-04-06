‘Jaws’ Actor Lee Fierro Dies at 91 Due to COVID-19 Complications
Hollywood actor Lee Fierro, who essayed the memorable role of Mrs Kintner in director Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975), died of coronavirus on 5 April. She was 91. Complications had developed after she contracted the novel virus.
It was Lee who played mother to character Alex Kintner (Jeffrey Voorhees), who is the second person to be attacked by the sharks in Jaws off the shore of Amity Island.
Lee was a part of an iconic scene in which she slaps police chief Brody (Roy Scheider). She reprised Mrs Kintner’s role in the Jaws: The Revenge (1987).
Lee does not have to her credit a long filmography in Hollywood. She however, was a towering theatre personality and artistic director of the Island Theatre Workshop. She was a teacher to more than a thousand students who attended the workshop in Martha’s Vineyard. Lee staged more than a hundred live plays, which she helmed as their director.
Martha’s Vineyards Times reported that Lee’s family will hold a small gathering in her honour-in accordance with the social distancing norms.
She is survived by her five children, seven grand-children and seven great-grandchildren.
Inputs from: Martha’s Vineyards Times
