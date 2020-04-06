‘Jaws’ Actor Lee Fierro Dies at 91 Due to COVID-19 Complications

Hollywood actor Lee Fierro, who essayed the memorable role of Mrs Kintner in director Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975), died of coronavirus on 5 April. She was 91. Complications had developed after she contracted the novel virus.

It was Lee who played mother to character Alex Kintner (Jeffrey Voorhees), who is the second person to be attacked by the sharks in Jaws off the shore of Amity Island.

Lee was a part of an iconic scene in which she slaps police chief Brody (Roy Scheider). She reprised Mrs Kintner’s role in the Jaws: The Revenge (1987).