Indian Films at the Oscars and the Need for a System Overhaul

With Jallikattu long out of the Oscar race and Adarsh Gourav unable to double up his BAFTA nomination, Indians will cheer from the sidelines on cinema's big night, come 26 April. Again. It's a familiar feeling after all. Oscar glory has forever been elusive for Indian filmmakers. Getting nominated for Best Foreign Language Film — never mind Best Picture — has been a once-in-a-generation honour. It doesn't mean our country's film industry hasn't produced a single movie worthy of Oscar recognition since Lagaan.

When films set in India have been recognised by the Academy, they have usually been helmed by non-Indian directors. Consider Ramin Bahrani, the Iranian-American director who has been nominated for ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ for The White Tiger this year. Or Garth Davis, the Australian director behind 2017 Best Picture nominee Lion. Or Danny Boyle, the British director behind 2009 Best Picture winner Slumdog Millionaire.

Here's where things get sticky, in a way which puts the whole Oscar selection process under scrutiny. All three films are based on books from Indian writers or writers of Indian origin. But if Indian filmmakers had adapted these books as is, they might not have been eligible for ‘Best Foreign Language Film’, now known as ‘Best International Feature Film.’ Because one of the Academy's rules for selection in the category stipulates at least 50 per cent of the dialogue in the film must be spoken in a language other than English.