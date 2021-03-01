Golden Globe Awards: Catherine O'Hara Wins for Schitt's Creek

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are here. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting the event this year. From MANK to Promising Young Woman to Schitt's Creek and The Crown, this year saw a lot of our favourite movies and shows being nominated. In addition, the 2021 Golden Globes will honour Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. deMille Award and Norman Lear with the Carol Burnett Award.

Making history this year, three female directors have been nominated for the award: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Regina King for One Night in Miami.