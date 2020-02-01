Vin Diesel, John Cena Face-Off in ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Trailer

On Friday, the much-awaited trailer for the 9th instalment of Fast & Furious dropped. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and former wrestling star and actor John Cena playing Dominic Toretto’s brother.

The trailer gives us a peek of the rivalry between Vin Diesel’s character and his brother (played by John Cena). It begins with Dominic living the quiet life with his wife and son - Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Brian - as the tune of ‘See You Again’ plays at the back. The son is named after Paul Walker’s character. We later also see the brothers face-off with all their might. As usual, expect car chases, street fights and an adrenaline rush. The film will release on 22 May.

Check out the trailer here: