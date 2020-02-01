Vin Diesel, John Cena Face-Off in ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Trailer
On Friday, the much-awaited trailer for the 9th instalment of Fast & Furious dropped. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and former wrestling star and actor John Cena playing Dominic Toretto’s brother.
The trailer gives us a peek of the rivalry between Vin Diesel’s character and his brother (played by John Cena). It begins with Dominic living the quiet life with his wife and son - Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Brian - as the tune of ‘See You Again’ plays at the back. The son is named after Paul Walker’s character. We later also see the brothers face-off with all their might. As usual, expect car chases, street fights and an adrenaline rush. The film will release on 22 May.
Check out the trailer here:
The makers of Fast & Furious 9 had earlier teased the Vin Diesel-starrer. The teaser gave us a glimpse into Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) new life in the countryside with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and son Brian, who is named after the late Paul Walker’s character. While Toretto says he’s decided to leave his old life behind for the sake of his son, it looks like he’s not going to be able to keep his promise. Letty hands Brian Dom’s prized locket saying its from protection “from what’s coming”, warning that trouble looms ahead.
Fast & Furious 9 takes off from the events of the Fate of the Furious. It is expected to be the penultimate film in the franchise, not including spinoffs like Hobbs & Shaw. While Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw will be absent from the film, characters such as Mia Toretto (Jordan Brewster), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), and Cipher (Charlize Theron), the villain in The Fate of the Furious.
At the Indian box office, Fast & Furious is expected to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb.
