Does Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Evil Eye’ Fall Prey to Stereotypes?

Does EvilEye fall prey to stereotypes? The writer, Madhuri Shekar and the director duo explain.
Evil Eye on Amazon Prime Video is the story of a mother-daughter relationship where the mother suspects her daughter’s fiancé to be the reincarnation of a man who tried to kill her decades ago. From director brothers Elan and Rajeev Dassani, produced by Priyanka Chopra and Jason Blum, Evil Eye is a new horror-thriller adapted from Madhuri Shekar’s book of the same name.
The Quint spoke with the director duo and the writer of Evil Eye who said that having people like Priyanka Chopra take the decisions to hire people for a project is opening up opportunities like never before. "Come to think of it, to have a South Asian writer, directors and actors is very rare," says Madhuri Shekar.
"Hollywood is opening up to possibilities now and with online streaming platforms, there's interest in more diverse content," says Elan Dassani.
Speaking about Priyanka Chopra's involvement in the project, the director duo said, "Priyanka was involved at every stage - script, set, costumes etc. She took a keen and detailed interest in casting too. Somebody like Priyanka who has a global presence also understand content for global audiences. She came with that understanding too, which was helpful," says Rajeev Dassani.
