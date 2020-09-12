Chaitanya Tamhane's 'Disciple' Tastes Success At Venice Film Fest

The Disciple, written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by Vivek Gomber of Zoo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., has won the International Critics’ Prize awarded by FIPRESCI at the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

The last Indian film to be honoured with this award at the Venice Film Festival was Mathilukal, helmed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, in 1990.