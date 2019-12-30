Beyond Hollywood: 15 Best International Films of 2019

It's 1999 and NATO is bombing Serbia. The protagonist Vlada is assigned to deliver a load from Kosovo to Belgrade. He is a no-nonsense guy and does stuff without asking any questions. But this time he has to face the consequences of this journey, which is filled with horror as war rages on across the unforgiving landscape. Director Ognjen Glavonic ensures that focus is both on Vlada and the outright destruction that's happening around him. But for Vlada, it's not only about carrying the load and delivering it but it's also about the burden of history that he carries on this journey.