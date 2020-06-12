Music composer AR Rahman has joined Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer film No Man’s Land as co-producer and composer. Directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the film stars Nawazuddin, Eisha Chopra, Australian theatre artiste Megan Mitchell and Bangladeshi musician-actor Tahsan Rahman Khan.AR Rahman told Variety in an interview, “Time always gives birth to new worlds, new ideals. The newborn world has new challenges and new stories to tell. This is one such story.”No Land’s Man follows the journey of a South Asian man after he meets an Australian woman in the US. The film has been shot in the US, Australia and India. “The filming experience for this project was challenging but a fulfilling one, A.R. Rahman’s brilliance will definitely make the film richer.,” Nawazuddin told the publication.Nawazuddin had earlier this year shared clicks of the film’s schedule wrap in New York and Sydney. He captioned the Instagram photos, “Wonderful experience with the most energetic team.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.