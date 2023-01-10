'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' & 'Kantara' Eligible for Oscars 2023 Nominations
The official list of nominations for the 2023 Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, 24 January.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list of 301 feature films eligible for the 2023 Oscar nominations.
Some Indian films that made it to the list include filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rishab Shetty's Kantara.
Besides, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Pratibhan's Iravin Nizhal, Anup Bhandari's Vikrant Rona, and Marathi films Me Vasantrao and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi are also part of the list.
Does it mean these films are 'nominated' for Oscars? No. The list includes films that are officially eligible to compete in various categories. However, it does not guarantee that these films will advance in the final nominations for the Academy Awards.
When will the official nominations be announced? The official list of nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, 24 January.
On 10 January, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to announce that his film, The Kashmir Files, has been "shortlisted" in the first line of the 95th Academy Awards.
"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema," he tweeted.
FYI, The Kashmir Files has not been "shortlisted" for the Academy Awards. However, it is one of the 301 films that are officially eligible to compete in various categories.
The shortlisted candidates for 10 different categories were announced by the Academy on 21 December 2022.
Which Indian films have been 'shortlisted' for the Oscars 2023? India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards, filmmaker Pan Nalin's Gujrati film, Chhello Show (The Last Show) and RRR for 'Naatu Naatu' have been shortlisted for the Academy Awards.
Documentaries The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes have also been shortlisted.
Kantara director Rishab Shetty also took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. "We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms," he tweeted.
Here, take a look:
When and where will Oscars 2023 take place? The 95th Academy Awards will be held on 12 March 2023, at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel will be the host for the Oscars this year.
