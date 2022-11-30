Vivek Agnihotri Announces 'The Kashmir Files' Sequel After IFFI Controversy
Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid said the jury was "disturbed" watching the movie
In the wake of Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's criticism of The Kashmir Files at the 2022 International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the director of the film Vivek Agnihotri has announced his intentions to make a sequel of the film, titled The Kashmir Files Unreported.
In an interview with AajTak, Vivek Agnihotri said, “We have many anecdotes from which we could have made 10 films instead of that we made one. I wanted to make only one film then. But now, I have decided that I will bring out the whole truth through The Kashmir Files Unreported.”
Nadav Lapid had called The Kashmir Files a "vulgar, propaganda" film, which sparked a controversy. He added that the jury was "disturbed and shocked" by the film being a part of the festival.
The Kashmir Files was released earlier this year. The film depicts the exodus and killings of the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in 1990. Several criticized the film and called out Agnihotri for its propagandist tone.
Topics: Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files
