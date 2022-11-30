Vivek Agnihotri Announces 'The Kashmir Files' Sequel After IFFI Controversy

Nadav Lapid had called The Kashmir Files a "vulgar, propaganda" film, which sparked a controversy. He added that the jury was "disturbed and shocked" by the film being a part of the festival.

The Kashmir Files was released earlier this year. The film depicts the exodus and killings of the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in 1990. Several criticized the film and called out Agnihotri for its propagandist tone.