Oscars 2023: Date, Time, Host, Nominations, and Everything to know

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars 2023 ceremony again after 2017 and 2018

As we are getting close to the 2022 year-end, we are wrapping the 2022 releases and shows thus anticipating the Oscars 2023. The next year's annual awards ceremony is the 95th ceremony and as usual, it will help recognize some of the best movies, actors, and work in the film industry from the last calendar year.

The Oscars or the Academy Awards are still widely considered as "Hollywood's biggest night." We are here with all the details about the Oscar ceremony like the date, time, host, nominations, categories of awards, etc.

When will the Oscars 2023 Take Place?

The Oscars 2023 are set to air live on Sunday, 12 March 2023, at 8 PM ET/5 pm ET on ABC in the US. The awards ceremony airs live at 1 am UK time.

The 95th Oscars is two weeks earlier than the 2022 edition, which was conducted on 28 March 2022.

Who Will Host the Oscars 2023?

The Oscars have announced that they are bringing back Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars 2023 ceremony. This is the third time that Kimmel will be hosting the Oscar ceremony. He previously did so in 2017 and 2018.

Kimmel recently said jokingly about the announcement: "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I’m grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

Oscars 2023: Categories 

There are 23 Oscars categories this year. Here are all Oscar categories for this year:

  • Best Picture

  • Best Director

  • Best Actor

  • Best Actress

  • Best Supporting Actor

  • Best Supporting Actress

  • Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Best Original Screenplay

  • Best Animated Features

  • Best Animated Short

  • Best Cinematography

  • Best Costume Design

  • Best Documentary Feature

  • Best Documentary Short

  • Best Film Editing

  • Best International Feature

  • Best Live Action Short

  • Best Makeup & Hairstyling

  • Best Original Score

  • Best Original Song

  • Best Production Design

  • Best Sound

  • Best Visual Effects

Nominations for Oscars 2023

The nominations for the Oscars 2023 have not yet been announced as we're still waiting for all 2022 movies to be released. The official Oscars 2023 nominations are set to be announced on 24 January 2023.

Here's a rundown of some of the perceived biggest Oscars 2023 contenders: 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Babylon

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Bones and All

  • Devotion

  • Elvis

  • Emancipation

  • Empire of Light

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

  • The Inspection

  • Living

  • RRR

  • She Said

  • TÁR

  • Thirteen Lives

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • The Whale

  • The Women King

  • Women Talking

Where Can we Watch the Oscars 2023?

International viewers worldwide can tune into the Oscars live, with more than 200 territories worldwide showing the awards ceremony. 

In the UK the Oscars air on Sky TV, in Ireland it's RTÉ2, CTV shows the Oscars in Canada and in Australia. The US people can watch Oscars 2023 on ABC and people who want to watch the show online can log in to their Hulu account.

