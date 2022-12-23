Oscars 2023: Date, Time, Host, Nominations, and Everything to know
Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars 2023 ceremony again after 2017 and 2018
As we are getting close to the 2022 year-end, we are wrapping the 2022 releases and shows thus anticipating the Oscars 2023. The next year's annual awards ceremony is the 95th ceremony and as usual, it will help recognize some of the best movies, actors, and work in the film industry from the last calendar year.
The Oscars or the Academy Awards are still widely considered as "Hollywood's biggest night." We are here with all the details about the Oscar ceremony like the date, time, host, nominations, categories of awards, etc.
When will the Oscars 2023 Take Place?
The Oscars 2023 are set to air live on Sunday, 12 March 2023, at 8 PM ET/5 pm ET on ABC in the US. The awards ceremony airs live at 1 am UK time.
The 95th Oscars is two weeks earlier than the 2022 edition, which was conducted on 28 March 2022.
Who Will Host the Oscars 2023?
The Oscars have announced that they are bringing back Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars 2023 ceremony. This is the third time that Kimmel will be hosting the Oscar ceremony. He previously did so in 2017 and 2018.
Kimmel recently said jokingly about the announcement: "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I’m grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."
Oscars 2023: Categories
There are 23 Oscars categories this year. Here are all Oscar categories for this year:
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay
Best Animated Features
Best Animated Short
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Best Documentary Feature
Best Documentary Short
Best Film Editing
Best International Feature
Best Live Action Short
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
Best Production Design
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Nominations for Oscars 2023
The nominations for the Oscars 2023 have not yet been announced as we're still waiting for all 2022 movies to be released. The official Oscars 2023 nominations are set to be announced on 24 January 2023.
Here's a rundown of some of the perceived biggest Oscars 2023 contenders:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Bones and All
Devotion
Elvis
Emancipation
Empire of Light
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
The Inspection
Living
She Said
TÁR
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
The Whale
The Women King
Women Talking
Where Can we Watch the Oscars 2023?
International viewers worldwide can tune into the Oscars live, with more than 200 territories worldwide showing the awards ceremony.
In the UK the Oscars air on Sky TV, in Ireland it's RTÉ2, CTV shows the Oscars in Canada and in Australia. The US people can watch Oscars 2023 on ABC and people who want to watch the show online can log in to their Hulu account.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.