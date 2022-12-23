Oscars 2023: Date, Time, Host, Nominations, and Everything to know

As we are getting close to the 2022 year-end, we are wrapping the 2022 releases and shows thus anticipating the Oscars 2023. The next year's annual awards ceremony is the 95th ceremony and as usual, it will help recognize some of the best movies, actors, and work in the film industry from the last calendar year.

The Oscars or the Academy Awards are still widely considered as "Hollywood's biggest night." We are here with all the details about the Oscar ceremony like the date, time, host, nominations, categories of awards, etc.