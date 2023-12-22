Join Us On:
Oscars 2024: Indo-Canadian Documentary 'To Kill a Tiger' Gets Shortlisted

Nisha Pahuja’s film 'To Kill A Tiger' has been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature Film category.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
(Trigger warning: Mention of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.)

Indo-Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja’s latest documentary, To Kill A Tiger, has been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 2024 Oscars.

The filmmaker reacted to the announcement on Instagram, stating, "We are thrilled to share that TO KILL A TIGER has made the Oscar shortlist. We’re honoured to be included alongside 14 other incredible films. Thank you all for supporting this leg of our journey. But mostly, we thank Ranjit, Kiran and Jaganti for sharing their lives and their journey to justice with the world. "

The documentary revolves around a family in Jharkhand who are campaigning for justice after their teenage daughter was sexually assaulted.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday, 21 December shortlists in 10 categories, including best original song, documentary feature, international feature, original score, visual effects and sound. 

Unfortunately, India's official entry did not qualify.

Also Read

Oscars Shortlist for 10 Categories: 'Barbie' Leads The Way With 5 Nominations

Oscars Shortlist for 10 Categories: 'Barbie' Leads The Way With 5 Nominations

Topics:  Oscars 

