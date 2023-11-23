Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on OTT: When and How to Stream on Amazon Prime?

Christopher Nolan is the writer and director of the epic biographical thriller film Oppenheimer. Nolan lovers have exciting news in store for them. According to the latest official details announced recently, Oppenheimer is finally available on OTT for those who couldn't watch it in the theatre. It is important to note that Varun Dhawan made this announcement in a recent video. You can watch the movie on the OTT platform where it is released. We have the details for you.

Cillian Murphy plays the role of Oppenheimer in this Christopher Nolan movie. The film is based on the life of Oppenheimer and focuses on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The story focuses on his education and his leadership of the Manhattan Project. Everyone should watch the most-anticipated movie on the OTT platform.