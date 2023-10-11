National Cinema Day 2023: Movie Tickets to Be Available at Rs 99; How to Book

National Cinema Day 2023 is set to be observed on Friday, 13 October. One should know that on that date, movie tickets across India will be available at Rs 99 only, thus celebrating the successful box office runs this year. It is also an initiative to motivate more people to watch movies in theatres. As per the details available from the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), more than 4,000 cinema halls have confirmed to participate in the event.

Major multiplexes like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, and Movie Time will take part in the National Cinema Day 2023. Everyone should note that they can buy movie tickets at a mere price of Rs 99 on Friday, 13 October, to celebrate National Cinema Day. You can book the tickets for your favourite movie online and watch it at the nearest multiplex.