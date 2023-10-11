National Cinema Day 2023: Movie Tickets to Be Available at Rs 99; How to Book

National Cinema Day 2023 is set to be observed on Friday, 13 October. One should know that on that date, movie tickets across India will be available at Rs 99 only, thus celebrating the successful box office runs this year. It is also an initiative to motivate more people to watch movies in theatres. As per the details available from the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), more than 4,000 cinema halls have confirmed to participate in the event.
Major multiplexes like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, and Movie Time will take part in the National Cinema Day 2023. Everyone should note that they can buy movie tickets at a mere price of Rs 99 on Friday, 13 October, to celebrate National Cinema Day. You can book the tickets for your favourite movie online and watch it at the nearest multiplex.
We have all the important details such as the steps to book the movie tickets online and other updates that you should note if you want to buy tickets at Rs 99. Read till the end to know all the details.
National Cinema Day 2023: Rs 99 Ticket Details
On National Cinema Day, you can book tickets online via BookMyShow, PayTM, and official cinema websites. One should note that you can buy tickets at Rs 99 for the most popular Bollywood movie this year, Jawan, led by Shah Rukh Khan.
Another movie that you can watch on Friday, 13 October, is Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj. Make sure to book your tickets earlier before they are sold out.
It is important to note that the offer is not applicable to premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, or even recliner seats.
The price of the tickets also does not include additional charges such as convenience fees and GST. One should take note of all the details before booking their tickets online.
National Cinema Day 2023: Steps to Book Tickets
Here are the steps you should follow to book your movie tickets on National Cinema Day:
Go to the official website of BookMyShow or PayTM.
Select your location and tap on the movie you want tickets for.
Now, select the time and date - 13 October 2023.
Pay the ticket price which is Rs 99 along with the additional charges online.
You will receive a confirmation mail and message.
The tickets will also reach you online within a short span.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)