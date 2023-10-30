'Sly' to 'Scam 2003': List of Latest OTT Releases This Week on Netflix, Sony LIV

It’s time for your weekly update of the latest OTT releases that are sure to keep you entertained throughout. From the adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See on Netflix to the highly anticipated second part of Scam 2003 on Sony LIV— the releases this week are diverse and are sure to keep you on the edge of your seats.
Here is the list:
All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See follows the life of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl taking refuge with her uncle during WWII, and Werner Pfennig, a brilliant German teenager with expertise in radio repair. They share a secret connection that lays the foundation for the basic premise of the story.
The limited series will be available to stream on Netflix from 2 November.
Locked In (Netflix)
Locked In is a psychological thriller starring Famke Jansen, Finn Cole and Rose Williams, and contains all the hallmarks of a classic mind-bender, including mystery and murder.
It will be available to stream on Netflix from 1 November.
Sly (Netflix)
Following a slew of celebrity documentaries, Netflix comes out with another one which follows the story of Hollywood’s beloved Sylvester Stallone.
It will be available to stream on Netflix from 3 November.
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2 (SonyLiv)
Scam 2003 is all set to focus on Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind the fake stamp racket. Telgi started forging stamp papers, which were essential during that time for a host of legal needs.
The second part of the show will be streaming on 3 November, only on Sony LIV.
Invincible S2 (2023) (Prime Video)
Invincible follows 18-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who is just like every guy his age — except that his father Nolan, voiced by J.K. Simmo is celebrated as the world’s most powerful superhero. The series picks up from where the last season ended.
The show will stream from 3 November.
Fingernails (Apple TV +)
Fingernails follows the story of Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) who have found true love, proven by a controversial new technology. However, Anna still isn't sure. Then she meets another man, Amir (Riz Ahmed).
The film is available to watch on 3 November.