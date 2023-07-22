ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Oppenheimer BO Day 1: Christopher Nolan Film Opens at Over Rs 13 Crore in India

Oppenheimer BO Day 1: Christopher Nolan Film Opens at Over Rs 13 Crore in India

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer had a fantastic start at the box office in India.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
Oppenheimer BO Day 1: Christopher Nolan Film Opens at Over Rs 13 Crore in India
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer had a fantastic start at the box office in India. As per reports, the film collected over Rs 13 crore on the first day, surpassing the Day 1 earnings of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. It had opened in theatres at Rs 12.5 crore.

According to Sacnilk.com, Oppenheimer earned Rs 13.50 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages (early estimates). The film clashed against Barbie in the biggest clash of Hollywood summer blockbusters, as both opened on the same day.

Also Read

Oppenheimer Review: A Haunting Tale of The Hero's Moral & Ethical Dilemma

Oppenheimer Review: A Haunting Tale of The Hero's Moral & Ethical Dilemma
ADVERTISEMENT

Set during the World War II, Oppenheimer follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. Oppenheimer helped invent nuclear weapons during World War II and the movie delves into his moral and ethical dilemma when he understands the level of destruction the bomb would cause.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema

Topics:  Oppenheimer   Christopher Nolan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×